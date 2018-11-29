28 November 2018

Eritrea: Seminar On Timely Responsibility of Youth

Barentu — The Chairman of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students (NUEYS), Mr. Saleh Ahmedin conducted seminar on 26 November to youth workers in Barentu sub-zone focusing on the timely responsibility of the youth.

Indicating that the political and diplomatic achievements registered are the result of the unity and steadfastness of the Eritrean people and its leadership, Mr. Saleh called on the youth to increase their awareness and demonstrate readiness in the success of the national development drives.

Mr. Saleh also called on the youth to strengthen organizational capacity and adhere to the noble societal values.

Likewise, similar seminar was also organized for the junior and secondary school students in Tesenei.

The head of the Political Affairs at the NUEYS branch in the Gash Barka region, Mr. Girmai Girmatsion called on the students to take advantage of the educational opportunity provided and concentrate on their education with a view to ensure their future.

