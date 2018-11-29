28 November 2018

Gambia: Jallow Undergoing Personalised Programme to Beef up Scoring

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia international Lamin Jallow is undergoing a personalised training regimen to get him back scoring from all cylinders.

The 24-year-old, on loan at second tier Salernitana from Serie A's Chievo, notched up eleven goals becoming the highest scoring African last season.

This season though, he has only a single goal to his name in twelve matches, eight of those from the starting lineup.

Saleritana are ardent on ensuring their promotion bid see light of day and having secured the Gambian in that regard, they're understandably alarmed at the winger's slow return of goals.

As a result, gaffer Coluntouano has recommended a drill to arrest Lamin's goal profligacy.

The drills which involves face to face situations with goalkeepers, is being hoped, will get him bolstered.

