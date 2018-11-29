Sudan: West Kordofan Student Detained in Hotly Contested Election Campaign

En Nahud — On Tuesday evening, the security services arrested Mousa Ahmed Mousa (known as El Gurair) of the University of West Kordofan from in front of the students' dormitory in En Nahud.

The Independent Students' Congress said in a statement that student Mousa was being held in an unknown place under mysterious circumstances. It said that the arrest coincided with the escalation of the electoral campaign contested by the lists of the Student Union and the student supporters of the ruling National Congress Party.

Beating

As reported previously by Radio Dabanga, a student at the University of Dongola in Sudan's Northern State is reportedly in critical condition in hospital after a severe beating by members of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) on Thursday.

The Independent Students' Congress said in a statement that members of the student body submitted a memorandum to the Dean of the Faculty of Arts on Thursday, demanding improvements to the university environment.

Campus stormed

On November 4, Sudanese regular forces stormed the Abu Naama compound at the University of Sennar and detained 14 students at on pretext of violating the ban on political activity at the university.

One of the students told Radio Dabanga that the detained students were released the next day, after being forced to pay a fine of SDG 500 ($10.50*) per student through the court.

* All SDG currency conversions are based on the daily US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS)