29 November 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Peace Cup Soccer Championships to Kick-Off in West Darfur Capital

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Geneina — The Peace Cup soccer championships will kick-off on December 7 in El Geneina, capital of West Darfur, with the participation of teams of displaced people from all five Darfur states.

The activities of the championship will continue under the auspices of the Governor of West Darfur until December 14.

On Tuesday, the Commissioner of Voluntary Return and Resettlement and Secretary-General of the Higher Committee for the Displaced, Tajelddin Ibrahim El Tahir, told reporters that "the championship of the displaced teams is aimed to enhance the peace witnessed in Darfur and promote the voluntary return prevalent in all the states of the province".

Sudan

Medics - Chikungunya Infections On the Rise in Port Sudan

Health sources have pointed to a rise of rates of chikungunya fever infections in eastern districts of Port Sudan in Red… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.