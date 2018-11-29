Sudan: Peace Cup Soccer Championships to Kick-Off in West Darfur Capital

El Geneina — The Peace Cup soccer championships will kick-off on December 7 in El Geneina, capital of West Darfur, with the participation of teams of displaced people from all five Darfur states.

The activities of the championship will continue under the auspices of the Governor of West Darfur until December 14.

On Tuesday, the Commissioner of Voluntary Return and Resettlement and Secretary-General of the Higher Committee for the Displaced, Tajelddin Ibrahim El Tahir, told reporters that "the championship of the displaced teams is aimed to enhance the peace witnessed in Darfur and promote the voluntary return prevalent in all the states of the province".