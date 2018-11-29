Africa: Newcomers Grean Eagles Fly High

Ten-man Green Eagles on Tuesday made a memorable continental debut with a 2-0 home win in Zambia over eSwatini club Young Buffaloes at Independence Stadium in Choma.

Both goals in this 2018/2019 TOTAL Confederation Cup preliminary round, first leg match came in the after the hour mark.

But Eagles did have a tangible chance earlier in the 33rd minute when Young Buffaloes goalkeeper Nhlanhla Gwebu made an on-the-line save to denied Shadreck Mulungwe.

Young Buffaloes later had a great opportunity to take the lead in the 55th minute through Siboniso Ngwenya but quick action from Eagles goalkeeper Justin Munyikwa kept the ball out.

The deadlock was broken in the 61s tminute when striker Edward Mwamba pounced on the rebound after Nhlanhla parried the ball into his path.

Young Buffaloes later had the woodwork to thank in the 79th minute when striker Anos Tembo's header came off the crossbar.

Ten minutes later, Eagles were reduced to ten men when midfielder Amity Shemande was sent-off for a crude tackle on Shlangu Mkhwanazi.

But the drama carried over deep into the seven minutes of extra -time when George Chaloba won a penalty.

Tembo stepped up to take the resultant penalty but his luckless day continued when Nhlanhla parried the spot kick into 78th minute substitute Jonathan Manongo's path who made no mistake to cement Eagles' precious home win.

The two sides meet in the final leg in eSwatini on December 5 to decide who goes through to the second phase on December 15.