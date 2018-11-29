Africa: Ten-Man Nkana Down Songo in Beira

Ten-man Nkana on Wednesday continued Zambia's four representative's bright start to the 2018/2019 Total CAF inter-club season when they beat Mozambique champions UD Songo 2-1 away in Beira on Wednesday.

The wins sees the 1990 runners-up take a comfortable cushion into their Total CAF Champions League first round, final leg date at home in Kitwe on December 4.

Harrison Chisala put Nkana ahead in the 35th minute when he slotted-in a cross from Kenya international midfielder Duncan Otieno to see the ex-2017 Total U20 AFCON winning midfielder score his debut continental goal.

Songo could have equalized in the 69th minute through Ernesto Stelio but Nkana were saved by the quick reflexes of Harambee Stars defender Musa Mohammed .

Nkana then put some distance between them and the 2018 Total CAF Champions League group stage debutants when striker Festus Mbewe volleyed- in the Zambian clubs second goal in the 81st minute just two minutes after he replaced the injured Ronald Kampamba.

Nkana's celebration, though, were dampened somewhat in the 89th minute when they were reduced to ten men after Otieno was sent-off after receiving his second yellow of the day.

Songo then took advantage their slight numerical superiority and struck three minutes deep inside time added-on through Sunday Awasa to take an insurance goal to Zambia next Tuesday.

Nkana joined compatriots Zesco United on victory lane this week who won 2-1 away in Niamey, Niger at AS Sonidep on Tuesday in their TOTAL Champions League tie.

Debutants Green Eagles too had a good day on Tuesday following a 2-0 home win in Choma over Young Buffaloes of eSwatini in their Total CAF Confederation Cup date.

Green Buffaloes added to the good week on Wednesday when they won 2-0 at home in Lusaka against El Merreikh -Juba of South Sudan in their Total CAF Confederation Cup tie thanks to goals from Friday Samu and Steward Chikandwia in the 60th and 72nd minutes respectively.