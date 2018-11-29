29 November 2018

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Zesco Blowout Sonidep in Niger

Zesco United overcame AS Sonidep of Niger on Tuesday night to win 2-1 away in Niamey.

All three goals came in the last fifteen minutes of the second half of this 2018/2019 TOTAL CAF Champions League first round, first leg encounter.

Ghana-born striker Rahim Osumanu came off the bench in the 66 the minute to replace Kenyan international striker Jesse Were to net his debut goal since his recent move to Zesco from their Ndola next door neighbours Buildcon.

Osumanu put Zesco ahead in the 75 minute off an assist from Burundi international midfielder Enock Sabumukama.

But Sonidep equalized five minutes later through their own substitute Koffi Dognon who came on for Sinyako Hamidou in the 65th minute.

Dognon's goal came two minutes after his teammate Mahamadou Amadou skied his effort with only Zesco goalkeeper Jacob Banda to beat.

However, Zesco restored their advantage in the 85th minute when Lazarus Kambole latched on to a Maybin Kalengo pass to hand the 2016 TOTAL CAF Champions League semifinalists the win.

The win saw Zesco extend their unbeaten start in continental competition to seven games since Nigerian club Warri Wolves eliminated them from the second round of the 2010 CAF Confederation Cup after enjoying a first round bye.

Meanwhile, Zesco will host Sonidep on December 5 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola to decide who goes through to the final knockout round on December 15 where five-time African champions TP Mazembe of DR Congo await.

