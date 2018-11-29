Nigeria: Suspected SARS Officer Kills LASTMA Official Over Alleged Traffic Violation

A man suspected to be an officer of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS, popularly called SARS) has killed an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

The victim has been identified as Adeyemo Rotimi.

Mr Rotimi was murdered at Iyana-Ipaja at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday while on duty controlling traffic.

LASTMA took to its Twitter to confirm the death of the official on Thursday morning.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of one of our gallant officers, Adeyemo Rotimi, who was murdered in cold blood by suspected FSARS operative while discharging his lawful duties at his point in Iyana Ipaja on the 28th of November, 2018," the tweet read

Residents who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES said before the LASTMA official was killed, the SARS officer warned him.

Adejumo Kola, who was at the incident, said: "the SARS first warned the LASMA guy against stopping him but the guy was on top of his voice saying he was doing his job. This got the SARS offended and hebkilled the man after taking his gun from his car. We all scattered after hearing sound of the gun"

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the SARS officer was driving a Honda Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV).

Mr. Adeyemo was confirmed dead at Ifako-Ijaiye General Hospital and his remains have been deposited in a mortuary in Yaba, Lagos, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Efforts by this newspaper to confirm the identity of the officer who perpetrated the act from Lagos State police spokesman, Chike Oti, were unsuccessful as he did not answer calls and text messages sent to him on the matter.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported several cases of harassment and extortion perpetrated by SARS operatives.

Many Nigerians have also called for the disbandment of the unit with a Twitter hashtag #EndSARS.

This was attended to by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in August who directed the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to review the operations of the police unit.

Apart from calling for the review of SARS operations, Mr Osinbajo also asked the human right council, NHRC, to investigate various allegations of rights abuses by the police unit.

Nigerians React:

Citizens on social media have been reacting to the latest scandal.

A tweeter user @segalink said "Distinguished, there is such a thing as political will. Without it nothing works. This is why I keep hammering on the fact that power belongs to the people. They know it but we mostly don't. Governments will forever be shackled by public opinion."

@papihush said, "Am surprised lastma a government body calling on a citizen to help fight for justice when the so called culprit can be easily identified..what a country."

@stiknares wrote: "LASTMA is under Lagos State Govt, so i expect the governor to handle this. The culprit should also be killed by firing squad and they should broadcast it live on TV. This is what can make this useless people to change. Other LASTMA officers should rise up to take this up"

@GordianChima also said, "I think this reformation of SARS didn't change anything. They still come to my hood to raid, break into houses and carry anybody they see. All we do when we sight their vehicle is RUNNNNN. God help us. RIP Adeyemo Rotimi."