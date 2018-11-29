South Africa: Substance Found On Dros Rape Accused Tested Positive for Cocaine

The substance found on the 20-year-old accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria has been identified as cocaine.

News24 has learned from a reliable source that the forensic analysis of the substance found on the accused when he was arrested has tested positive for the drug and that the charge sheet has been completed to reflect that the accused was in possession of cocaine.

Furthermore, a man who socialised with the accused at a restaurant on the day that the alleged incident took place has also been found by police after a significant search and has given them a statement.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini confirmed to News24 that police have taken all the relevant statements of witnesses present that day.

On Wednesday morning the accused appeared in the dock of the Pretoria Magistrate's Court where his case was postponed to next year.

News24 reported that the accused, wearing a grey hoodie, could be seen sobbing and wiping tears from his eyes as he stood in the dock with his head down as he was told that a bed at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital was still not available.

Still waiting for a bed

State advocate Sanet Jacobson told the court on Wednesday that the accused was Number 14 on the waiting list for a bed and asked that the case be postponed to January 15, 2019."As soon as a bed becomes available, we will requisition the accused and he will then be referred," Jacobson added.

The court also heard that the accused would be referred to a district surgeon on Wednesday.

Magistrate Ignatius du Preez explained that, despite the postponement, if a bed became available before then, he would be referred.

Referred for mental observation

During a previous court appearance on November 1, the court granted an application by the State and defence to have the 20-year-old accused referred for mental observation.

The court also granted an application by the defence to appoint an additional psychiatrist and clinical psychologist, making up a team of four experts who will observe the accused while he is in Weskoppies, which is a state psychiatric institution.

Defence lawyer Riaan du Plessis told the court that there was a need to explore the mental state the accused had at the time of the incident.

He added that the accused had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2013 and has been using drugs since he was 14 years old.

It was put on record that the accused previously underwent rehabilitation for substance abuse.

"He also tried to commit suicide because of the severe depression of having bipolar," said Du Plessis. News24 previously reported that the accused was at the restaurant where he allegedly followed the 7-year-old child to a bathroom and raped her.

A video, taken moments after the alleged incident, showed a man covered in blood and angry patrons berating him.

The accused has not yet brought an application for his release on bail, nor has he pleaded to the charges.

*News24 has taken a decision not to identify the accused until he has pleaded in court as stipulated in the Criminal Procedure Act.

According to Section 154(2b) of the Criminal Procedure Act: No person shall at any stage before the appearance of an accused in a court upon any charge referred to in Section 153(3) or at any stage after such appearance but before the accused has pleaded to the charge, publish in any manner whatever any information relating to the charge in question.

Section 153(3) refers to criminal proceedings related to sexual offences charges.

Once the accused has pleaded to the charges, News24 will reveal his identity in accordance with the law.

