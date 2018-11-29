Malawi: AfDB Pumps K7.5 Billion in the Tourism Sector

Salima — Malawi Tourism sector is expected to have a major face lift after the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) has pumped in K 7.5 billion for the Promoting Investment and Competitiveness in the Tourism Sector (PICTS) project.

PICTS is being implemented by the Ministry of Trade and Tourism, AfDB group funding to improve tourist attracting centres such as Lake Malawi National Park and Liwonde Nation Park.

The PICTS project which is to run a number of activities, including, law enforcement, provision of patrol boats engines and uniforms, will train about 500 people and support the communities around their working grounds.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency (MANA) after the project presentation to the Salima District Executive Committee (DEC) members, coordinator for the PICTS project, Hebert Chihana said the project would boost infrastructure at Lake Malawi National Park.

"It is our wish to make sure after the project at Lake Malawi National Park will be beneficial in bringing in more investment from other people outside our sector and that this investment improves the country's economy and assist citizens in getting employed," he said.

Chihana urged the District Executive Committee (DEC) members to make sure they have an interest in observing the operations of the projects different government sectors bring to the district.

According to Senior Parks and Wild Life Officer, Alex Chirunga, Parks and Wildlife are one of the most fascinating things in the eyes of tourists, as such they want to work hand in hand with the tourism sector in achieving the government goals.

Chairing the District Executive Committee (DEC) members meeting, Davie Mpakani, promised the full participation by the District Council in assisting the project successes.

"As a Tourist district, we are supportive to all government efforts to bring in infrastructure that will help lure investors," he said.