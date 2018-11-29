Malawi: Three Killed By an Angry Mob in Lilongwe

Lilongwe — Three mob justice cases have been registered in Lilongwe in November alone.

According to Lilongwe Police Public Relations Officer, Kingsley Dandaula, the three, Lester Kamlakanji, 40, Sitolo Mashupiko 30 and Frazer Makanja, 18 were killed in different locations of the City on different allegations.

Kamlakanji was killed on November 15, 2018 after he was allegedly found slaughtering two goats in the bush near Kasiya-Malemba road while Mashupiko was murdered on November 22, 2018 after being caught on allegations of theft of a motorcycle in Mitundu.

Makanja was killed on November 25, 2018 by an angry mob in Likuni due to his habitual committing of crimes.

Dandaula said in all the three cases, police have not arrested any one in relation to the cases and investigations are still in progress.

The PRO described the development as unfortunate, saying that the acts are still taking place in the country. He said police are doing all they can to end the malpractice.

"Police will not tolerate these malpractices to be happening in the country. We strongly advise the general public to avoid taking the law in their own hands because if anyone found will face the law," he warned.

Dandaula added that there is misunderstanding or there is anyone found stealing other people's property, the community must report them to police or sort out their differences through traditional and religious leaders in their communities to avoid mob justice.

Kamlakanji hailed from Kaziputa Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Khongoni in Lilongwe, Sitolo Mashupiko came from Chikwera Village, TA Chiseka and Makanja was from Jelemani Village, TA Malili in Lilongwe.