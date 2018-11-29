Nigeria: DJ Cuppy Is an Ambassador for Save the Children UK

DJ Cuppy has been named the newest ambassador for the international non-governmental organisation, Save The Children, UK.

The DJ announced the news on her Twitter and Instagram page. The heiress said on her Instagram post:

So proud to be announced as the newest Ambassador of SaveChildrenUk and also to join as a member of the African Advisory Board! Looking forward to working around the continent to save children's lives.

A warm welcome to @cuppymusic, the newest ambassador of our African Advisory Board! pic.twitter.com/R9iKZkBkYd

-- Save the Children UK (@savechildrenuk) November 28, 2018

