South Africa: Rassie Names 13 Boks in Barbarians Squad Set to Face Pumas

Cape Town — New Zealand's Wyatt Crockett will captain the Barbarians against Argentina in the Killik Cup match at Twickenham on Saturday, leading a squad that includes 13 Springboks.

The prop is a World Cup winner with 71 Tests behind him and the most-capped player in Super Rugby history after making 202 appearances for the Crusaders.

He leads a starting line-up that includes eight South African internationals and the famous invitation club's squad includes representatives from eight countries in all.

Chiefs fullback Jack Debreczeni - the traditional uncapped player in the starting side - lines up at fullback with Tommaso Benvenuti (Italy), Tom English (Australia) and Leon Fukofuka (Tonga) joining three Springboks in the back line.

Crockett, Luke Jones (Australia) and Juan Manuel Leguizamon (Argentina) are part of a formidable forward contingent including South Africa's captain Siya Kolisi.

The squad was augmented today by the arrival of Cardiff Blues tight head Anton Peikrishvili. The Georgia prop is on the bench instead of France's Alexandre Menini, who has been recalled by Lyon.

The Barbarians are taking on Argentina for the third time in their 128-year history.

The Pumas were beaten 34-22 at Cardiff 1990 but won the 2015 rematch 49-31. Lood de Jager is the sole survivor from the Baa-baas side that day.

Teams

Barbarians

15 Jack Debreczeni (Chiefs), 14 Tommaso Benvenuti (Benetton & Italy), 13 Tom English (Rebels & Australia), 12 Damian de Allende (Stormers & South Africa), 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi (Lions & South Africa), 10 Handre Pollard (Bulls & South Africa). 9 Leon Fukofuka (Auckland & Tonga), 8 Juan Manuel Leguizamon (Jaguares & Argentina), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (Stormers & South Africa), 6 Siya Kolisi (Stormers & South Africa), 5 Lood de Jager (Bulls & South Africa), 4 Luke Jones (Bordeaux Begles & Australia), 3 Trevor Nyakane (Bulls & South Africa), 2 Schalk Brits (Stormers & South Africa), 1 Wyatt Crockett (Crusaders & New Zealand, captain)

Substitutes: 16 Steven Kitshoff (Stormers & South Africa), 17 Malcolm Marx (Lions & South Africa), 18 Anton Peikrishvili (Cardiff Blues & Georgia), 19 Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Stormers & South Africa), 20 Jordan Taufua (Crusaders), 21 Frank Lomani (Rebels & Fiji), 22 Jesse Kriel (Bulls & South Africa), 23 Elton Jantjies (Lions & South Africa)

Source: Sport24