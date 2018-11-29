Tanzania: Appoint Rights Commissioners, Magufuli Advised

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) has sent a message to President John Magufuli in what they claim as being the shaky state of the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRGG) with regard to fulfilling its functions.

THRDC decision comes on the back of the delayed appointment of CHRGG leaders by the Head of State.

Speaking yesterday during a press conference, THRDC national coordinator Onesmo Olengurumwa said his coalition was disappointed to see the CHRGG was lacking legitimacy because of lacking appointed leaders since January this year.

Mr Olengurumwa said by lacking the commission's chairman, vice chairman and commissioners after expiry of the terms of office of the previous leaders since January this year has invalidates the commission's mandate.

"According to the law, the Commission is said to be active or to legally exist when the chairman and commissioners are presiding over the office," he said. The Commission was under the chairmanship of Mr Bahame Nyanduga, whose appointment expired in January this year. "THRDC believes that many issues surrounding human rights are not being handled accordingly because of the absence of the Commission," he said.

He said the Commission has in turn failed to advice the executive and other pillars on issues of good governance and human rights that are currently affecting the country.

"We are pleading with the President to appoint commissioners in order to assure legal existence of the commission," he said.

According to the law, the CHRGG serves for three consecutive years after being appointed by the President of the United Republic of Tanzania and could be re-elected based on his performance.