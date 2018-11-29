Mauritius: Building Capacity to Strengthening Linkages With the Mauritian Diaspora

press release

A Diaspora Project, endorsed by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Development Fund, and entitled Building Capacity to Strengthening Linkages with the Mauritian Diaspora, was launched this morning at Le Méridien Hotel, in Pointe aux Piments.

An Inception Workshop, organised jointly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, and the IOM, is also being held at the same venue to discuss the Diaspora Project which is expected to be implemented over a 24-month timeline.

The Workshop is helping to contextualise the Project within IOM strategic objectives at national, regional and continental levels and to explain the project goals, high level milestones and rationale to the relevant stakeholders. The discussions and interactions amongst key officials from relevant Ministries, are expected to lead to a consensual endorsement and an implementation strategy of the Project activities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade is receiving the necessary support from the IOM Office Mauritius, in both financial and technical terms, to ensure proper implementation of the Project.

IOM will also support the Government of Mauritius to learn on best practices on diaspora engagement from the experience of another African country and to identify formal and informal diaspora networks in targeted countries, which are home to large Mauritian diaspora populations such as Australia, Canada, France and the United Kingdom.

The Project is constituted of several crucial components, including: the setting up of a Diaspora Cell under the premises of the Ministry; pilot mappings in three different geographic locations from North America, Europe and Australia; an evaluation report on the profiling of Mauritian diaspora; and devising a proper diaspora engagement strategy that should sustain in the longer term.