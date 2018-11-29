Mauritius: Road Decongestion Programme - Decaen Fly-Over in Port Louis Now Operational

press release

The Decaen Fly-Over, connecting the Highway to Lord Kitchener Street, was officially inaugurated yesterday by the Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, Mr Nandcoomar Bodha.

In a statement, Minister Bodha highlighted that, with the opening of this new fly-over which forms part of the vast Road Decongestion Programme, motorists coming from the South will be able to enter the City Centre via the Pailles overpass, the Caudan roundabout, the Decaen Fly-Over and the Place d'Armes. Following an adaptation period, he stated, a final traffic plan will be established. However, leaving Port-Louis to head North via Place d'Armes is no longer possible. Lord Kitchener Street will also serve as a one-way street to Place d'Armes.

He underscored that computer simulations carried out by experts establish that the Decaen Fly-Over will significantly contribute to traffic decongestion in this sensitive area. The fly-over layout, he pointed out, has been modified so as not to encroach on that of the Metro Express. The Minister also dwelt on the work progress at the Caudan roundabout as part of the Metro Express project and explained that pilings will be installed soon.

The construction of the Decaen Fly-Over, to the tune of some Rs 340 million, was carried out by General Construction Co. Ltd (GCC) and Transinvest Construction Ltd. Its conception was done in-house by GCC and works started in October 2017.