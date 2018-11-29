28 November 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Heavy Storm Destroy 74 Houses, School Block in Makanjira

By Thokozire Mtonga

Mangochi — Heavy rainfall accompanied by heavy storm has damaged 74 houses and property, with at least five people sustaining minor injuries in Makanjira, Mangochi, Police have confirmed.

The Storm occurred Sunday afternoon on November 25, 2018 at Makanula Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Makanjira.

According to Deputy Public Relations Officer (DPRO) for Mangochi Police, Sergeant Amina Daudi, the storm damaged a two-classroom school block and head teacher's office for Namikuta Primary Sschool in Makanjira, Mangochi.

She identified the injured as Rasile Nkali, 60, Hawa Bonomali, 22, Ulaya Jawadu, 22, Lucy Siliki, 9, and Halima Hamisi, 9.

"The five were rushed to Makanjira Health Centre where they were treated as out patients," the DPRO explained.

A preliminary result on the extent of damage is yet to be produced by the District Council.

