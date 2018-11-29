Zimbabwe: Schools Venture Into Fish Farming

Emmah Chinyamutatinga Manicaland Bureau

EIGHT schools in Manicaland have embarked on fish farming to boost nutrition, economic development and income generation.

Nearly 1 560 fingerlings were stocked in 69 ponds at seven primary schools and one secondary school in Mutasa District.

The schools include St Peter's primary and secondary, Nyatsatsa, Samanga, Nevongo, Samaringa, Chitombo and Nyakatsapa primary schools.

In an interview with The Herald, Mutasa Agritex livestock specialist Mr Shupai Majee said they were introducing fish farming to help communities boost nutrition since the district had the highest percentage of malnutrition according to the Zimbabwe National Nutrition Survey.

"A number of schools, as well as ordinary people in Mutasa District have adopted fish farming," he said. "This is a good project for the community, which if implemented well and monitored properly, can generate good incomes for the farming community and important in terms of nutrition."

Mr Majee said the project promoted and developed aquaculture as a fully-fledged and vibrant sector.