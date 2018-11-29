Zimbabwe: Equip With 21st Century Skills - ED

The successful delivery of information communication technologies (ICTs) in African education systems is key in driving the continent's economic development, President Mnangagwa has said.

Opening the 2018 Innovation Africa Summit in Harare yesterday, the President said young people should be equipped with 21st century skills for them to participate in economic activities and sustainably contribute to global value chains.

"We need to allocate more resources towards digital literacy programmes, to provide smart e-learning devices to learners, train educators in new technologies," he said.

"Innovations have the ability to unlock human capital and harness the immense potential of participants. Africa should live up to its billing as the world's emerging economic powerhouse through appropriately nurturing and rewarding young innovative talent."

The three-day summit, which ends tomorrow, is being attended by Government ministers and captains of industries from 32 African countries.

It is meant to infuse latest technological developments into the education systems of African countries in line with the African Union's 10-year Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy for Africa (STISA, 2024).

President Mnangagwa implored delegates to the summit to focus on discussions that proffer initiatives that boost productivity in the agricultural sector.

Agriculture is the mainstay of many African economies.

"Innovative techniques must be embraced along with new farming methods, new seed varieties and use of modern farming technologies," he said.

"Equally, technology which facilitates the exploitation of new sources of energy, enhances our capacity to manufacture medical drugs and equipment for our health sectors in the context of African realities, must be developed.

"The vast mining resource endowments on the continent also demands that our science and technology, innovation and inventions are relevant and address the ongoing value addition, beneficiation and industrialisation drive."

President Mnangagwa said it was imperative for the private and public sectors to support innovations through financing.

"The protection of intellectual property rights should also be an area of priority to all governments and institutions, as Africa cannot afford to lose its home-grown innovations through weak intellectual property protection frameworks," he said. Zimbabwe will continue to facilitate and support innovation through enactment of laws and policies to promote innovation and their subsequent commercialisation. This entails use of specific standards and regulatory measures across all sectors.

"In the sphere of disease management, control and the provision of medicines, patent policy and health care regulations should drive pharmaceutical and medical equipment innovation in most of our countries."

Zimbabwe, said President Mnangagwa, established innovation incubation hubs to spearhead research, support inventions and new knowledge systems.

"Guided by the African Union's recommendation, we have committed one percent of Gross Domestic Product to research and development in our bid to increase innovation capacity, productivity and ultimately economic growth," he said.

"Across the African continent, our institutions of higher learning must be centres of excellence in scientific thinking and technological innovations. We need to mobilise and widen the involvement of relevant segments of our population, private sector, civil society, parliamentarians and the Diaspora to participate in the science and technology developmental programmes.

"Africa must harness its population demographic dividend, especially the youth, whose energy, creativity and courage must drive the developmental impetus. The mobilisation of science learning, financial resources and leveraging on partnerships are vital for a meaningful breakthrough and sustainable economic growth.

"To this end, our primary and secondary education must seek to inculcate an inquisitive mindset among learners from a tender age and demystify the myth that science-related courses are difficult. We must create an enabling environment which ensures that our people play a significant role in the Fourth Industrial Revolution."