Zimbabwe: 500 for Zanu-PF Indaba

The Zanu-PF leadership in Masvingo has accredited more than 500 delegates for the 17th Annual National People's Conference slated for December 11 to 15 at Mzingwane High School in Esigodini.

About 5 300 people are expected to attend the annual indaba.

Provincial secretary for information and publicity Cde Ronald Ndaba said all party wings will be represented and accredited delegates were ready to travel to Matabeleland South.

He said the province had mobilised transport for the delegates.

"More than 500 delegates from Masvingo have been accredited to attend this year's national people's conference in Esigodini," said Cde Ndaba.

"We are getting nine buses which will transport delegates to and from the venue."

Cde Ndaba said most of the registered delegates had been accredited and the remaining few would be accredited in Harare.

"Most of the delegates were accredited on Sunday at Masvingo Polytechnic and I can safely say only 15 percent are left," he said. "The remaining ones will be catered for by a mop-up exercise to be done in Harare, sometime next week.

"The delegates are leaving for Esigodini on December 11."

Cde Ndaba said the province had already submitted its resolutions to the national executive for consideration.

"Firstly, we have resolved to congratulate President Mnangagwa for his victory on July 30 harmonised elections," he said.

"We also support all programmes towards devolution, as this will leave our province better off, in terms of economic activities.

"We have reiterated the importance of Command Agriculture as it has ensured that we are food secure in the province. We are thankful for President Mnangagwa's efforts in bringing sanity to our economy."