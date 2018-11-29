Zimbabwe: Marondera Moves to End Water Woes

Marondera Municipality will soon pump the bulk of its water from the Wenimbi Dam as it moves to improve water supplies and quality to the town, an official has said.

This comes after an outcry from residents over the quality of water which the municipality was supplying and massive cuts, which has seen some suburbs like Yellow City, Dombotombo, Cherutombo and Cherima going for weeks without water.

The concern by residents prompted Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Deputy Minister Douglas Karoro to visit Marondera Municipality offices recently to try and find a lasting solution to the challenges.

During the visit, Cde Karoro toured Rufaro and Wenimbi dams which supply water to Marondera.

Cde Karoro was accompanied by Minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs Apolonia Munzverengi and they assured the residents that water challenges will be history soon.

In an interview with The Herald recently, Marondera Town Clerk Mr Josiah Musuwo said the council's mandate was to provide essential services such as quality water round the clock.

"We were assured during the visit by Deputy Minister Karoro recently that through the department water, we would be assisted to improve our water and sewer network, we were promised pipes and pumps and we hope these will be supplied soon so that we start supplying our people with adequate water," he said.

"We are unable to meet water demand in Marondera, we are supplying 13,5 cubic litres instead of 27 cubic litres. If we get assistance to expand our water treatment centre we can meet the demand of water," he said.

Mr Musuwo said the council was rehabilitating the town's sewer system.