Tanzania Reduces Poverty Level As Govt Adopts People-Centred Model

TANZANIA has significantly reduced the proportion of the population living in multidimensional poverty from 64 per cent in 2010 to 47 per cent in 2016, a new Tanzania Human Development Report (THDR) 2017 shows.

Speaking during the launch of the report in Dodoma yesterday, Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Dr Khatibu Kazungu, said the second national report was vital for the government in the preparation of national development programmes and budgets.

"The report serves as the government's vehicle to monitor and evaluate its various national development programmes," said Dr Kazungu, who represented Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Philip Mpango at the launch of the report.

Under the theme "Social Policy in the Context of Economic Transformation", the report was conducted by Economic and Social Research Foundation (ESRF) under the auspices of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Dr Kazungu pointed out that the report demonstrated the importance of ongoing economic transformation to be incorporated in human development to attain the government's goal of middle-income economy status.

"The concept of human development has been incorporated in our ongoing economic transformation," said the Deputy Permanent Secretary.

According to UNDP Country Director, Natalie Bouckly, the THDR 2017 report provides vital insights on education and skills, health, the labour force and inequalities and quality data in form of a comprehensive statistical annex.

"The report concludes with a clear statement confirming the importance of a people-centred approach, which is at the heart of Tanzania's development agenda since independence," she said.

Ms Bouckly pointed out that the national report showed that agriculture, which employs over 60 per cent of people in the country, was crucial for growth and job creation in the country.

"Agricultural transformation remains crucial for economic diversification, industrialisation and human progress through its impact on household incomes, employment and wellbeing," said the UNDP Country Director.

Ms Bouckly noted that the national report indicated the needs of the young and growing population as an important factor for economic transformation to happen in the country.

"Population trends and dynamics play a powerful role in development and must, therefore, be reflected in planning and policy-making," she said.

Ms Bouckly noted that the report showed that it was critical to invest in women and girls as active agents of change and that investment in gender equality and women's empowerment not only improved the lives of individual women, but also brought about multiple dividends to families and societies in terms of employment and economic opportunities.