Tanzania: President JPM Cancels Costly Independence Celebrations for 2018

ON Wednesday, 21st November, 2018; Prime Minister Majaliwa Kassim Majaliwa, announced that President Magufuli had cancelled the costly celebrations which were to be held in Dar es Salaam on 9th December, 2018, For celebrating this year's annual Tanzania Mainland's independence day; and announced further, that the President had directed that the money (reportedly a whopping 995m/-) that will be saved, be spent on constructing a new Hospital in Dodoma, to be named "Uhuru Hospital".

This is, of course, not surprising news at all, because the Fifth Phase President Magufuli has taken similar action more than once before.

Thus, to any discerning observer, the message from this 'cost conscious' President's actions in this regard, is clearly that for him, it is simply a question of: 'celebrations' versus 'development projects': where should the money be spent?

And, in every case, his choices have been to spend the money on a given development project; rather than on such pompous celebrations.

Last time the money so saved was spent on a road expansion project along Ally Hassan Mwinyi road in Da es Salaam; and this time, he has decided that it will be spent on a new hospital development project in Dodoma.

These are clear indicators of his firm determination to put 'first things first'; which is absolutely in line with his own principle of "tusifanye kazi kwa mazoea" (avoid doing things in the way they have always been done); plus the Nyerere principle of "kupanga ni kuchagua" (making proper choices between a variety of desirable competing demands).

Making proper choices between competing demands

Making proper choices between many competing, desirable demands, is an essential component of good governance.

This readily reminds me of President Magufuli's statement last year, when was responding to some undue pressures which were being exerted on him to hasten the process for enacting a new Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania.

His calm response to these pressures, was simply that the matter of enacting a new Constitution "was not one of his priorities".

The basic point regarding the principle of "kupanga ni kuchagua", is that there is an unavoidable need to determine priorities.

For example, President John Magufuli's is duty bound to implement the CCM election manifesto.

However, this manifesto covers the whole spectrum of the socio-political and economic development needs of the country and its people for the relevant period of five years.

It should be obvious to everyone, that all the desired objectives which are stated therein, cannot possibly be achieved at once, because of the limited financial resources available.

Hence, what President Magufuli must do, and is actually doing, is to determine the priorities, that is to say, he must decide which, among the many desirable projects that the CCM manifesto promised to do, will be given higher priority over the others, in every financial year of his constitutionally mandated leadership period.

Introducing new ways of doing things

President Magufuli has also visibly demonstrated, that he is an innovative leader, that is to say, a leader who avoids doing things in the way they have always been done.

For example, independence day celebrations have always routinely been held on 9th December of every year during the entire period covering all the four previous phases of the Union government; usually in the traditional form of mounting a huge, glittering, military parade, being held at the national stadium in Dar es Salaam; accompanied by other entertainment programmes performed by thousands of Primary School students; plus traditional dances by dance groups brought to Dar es Salaam from far away Regions; leaving the rest of the country only to watch the show on television.

Such activities obviously require weeks of preparation, through rehears and more rehears, which require enormous amounts of money to be spent.

But President Magufuli came up with his own way of doing things, by inventing other, more productive and less costly, methods of celebrating these events, and ordering the money that would have been spent on these shows, to be spent instead on certain selected development projects.

There is nothing at all surprising in this different way of doing things, which has been introduced by President Magufuli of the fifth-phase Government of the United Republic.

This is simply because every leader has his own style of leadership; and what we are witnessing now is President Magufuli's unique leadership style, which deserves appreciation, understanding, and support.

Other demonstrations of his different leadership style

In the course of his three years in office, we have also witnessed a variety of other actions taken by President Magufuli, which have demonstrated beyond any doubt, President Magufuli's different, and unique, style of leadership.

In comparing and contrasting President Magufuli's style of leadership with those of his predecessors which I did in my article of last week, I cited the example of his difference from that of the late President Nyerere, in their respective styles of sacking Ministers.

However, the most glaring difference in the leadership styles of our Presidents past and present, is in relation to President Magufuli's impromptu inspection visits to carefully chosen Government business areas, in order to find out for himself, what is actually happening there.

Many of our readers will, presumably, readily remember the President's visit to Da es Salaam harbor early last year 2017, where he discovered the presence of numerous containers waiting to be exported. He became suspicious of their contents, and immediately appointed two specialist committees composed of relevant experts, to carry out investigations.

Our readers will probably also remember the results of the said committees' investigations; namely the discovery of thievery and deception techniques which had been employed by certain specified mining firms, arising from faulty mining contracts, and wholly inappropriate mining laws.

As a result of this revelation, President Magufuli very quickly caused the enactment, in July 2017, of new mining laws which were aimed at the protection of all our natural mineral resources, but specifically the minerals, laws which were clearly aimed at 'cleansing' the country's mining sector.

Another manifest demonstration of President Magufuli's appetite for innovation, occurred in August this year, by way of his decisive response to what had appeared to be an unresolved tax dispute relating to some twenty containers which had been imported into the country by the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Paul Makonda, who had refused to pay the relevant taxes, claiming that the goods involved, although imported in his name, they were actually intended solely for distribution to Dar es Salaam schools, and were therefore exempted from paying taxes.

President Magufuli's decision regarding this matter was to order that payment of all the requisite taxes and duties must be made, as the law requires.

Makonda's 'containers saga' had become the subject of animated debate among politicians and academicians.

For example in the reported words of one University don, Dr Benson Bana said that "the President's stance has put to rest the feelings harboured by some individuals, that the President was favouring some leaders in his Government".

Thus, if indeed there were such feelings among sections of our community, then this was President Magufuli's unique way of proving them wrong.

There is also that memorable event which occurred n July this year, when President Magufuli invited all the state-level former leaders to State House for a cordial, private consultation and exchange of ideas with these Elders.

Indeed, the ruling party CCM, recognizes the usefulness of such consultations between the incumbent Head of the party, that is to say, the CCM national Chairman, and his predecessors, namely the former party chairpersons and the Vice Chairpersons.

This recognition is evidenced in the specific provision of the CCM Constitution, which formally establishes what is known as Baraza la Ushauri la Viongozi Wakuu wastaafu" (article 122 of the CCM Constitution, 2017 edition). This article provides further that "Kazi za baraza hilo zitakuwa ni kutoa ushauri kwa Chama cha Mapinduzi, pamoja na Serikali zinazoongozwa na Chama hiki, kwa namna ambayo Baraza lenyewe litaona kuwa inafaa".

The said provision was introduced during the chairmanship of party Chairman President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete; but the initiative to take action was left entirely to the Baraza itself.

But in the instant case, the initiative to convene the said 'elders consultation meeting' was taken by President Magufuli himself, who not only invited his predecessors in the office of President and Vice-President; but also invited all the former leaders of all the three pillars of state governance, namely the former Prime Ministers from the Executive Branch, (including Edward Lowassa, and Fredrick Sumaye, both of whom had subsequently decamped to the Opposition CHADEMA party after leaving that office.

He also invited the former Speakers from the Legislative Branch; and the former Chief Justices from the Judiciary Branch. This was an innovation by President Magufuli himself, which had clearly not been envisaged by the framers of the CCM Constitution; which is therefore an invaluable addition to his credentials as an innovative leader, "who avoids doing things in the same way they have always been done".

The leadership categories

The 'books of authority' on the specialized subject of leadership, have identified the origins of leadership as follows:- "Some people become leaders because they possess certain talents, such as charisma, or passions. Others become leaders because they possess great minds, or ideas . . . And then there are those who stumble into leadership, just because of the times they live in, or the circumstances in which they find themselves". At the beginning of this month, on Thursday 1st November 2018, to be exact; I wrote for this column another article titled "Reflections on President Magufuli's first three years in office", in which, within the confines of editorial space, I discussed the several aspects of the President's performance in selected major sectors during these three years.

Indeed, over these very productive 'Magufuli years', I have also written several other articles on President Magufuli.

Thus, in the light of these past presentations, plus the present one, our esteemed regular readers may wish to devote some little time enjoying the intellectual game of trying to place President Magufuli in his appropriate category of leadership origin as quoted above; i.e. (i) those who possess certain talents; or (ii) those who possess great minds; or (iii) those who just stumble into leadership.