South Africa: Takealot Elevates Tour of Good Hope

Cape Town — ASG, owner and importer of some of the world's best cycling brands, has joined forces with South Africa's leading online retailer, Takealot.com , to elevate the Tour of Good Hope to an international level.

Starting with the country's premier road cycling tour, which takes place in the Cape Winelands from March 4-8 next year, the two industry leaders are committed to building a product that can match similar international races.

ASG Group chief executive Heinrich Dannhauser said they had a wonderful opportunity to transform the Tour of Good Hope into an event that would generate an even bigger international focus.

"As the country's premier road tour, it has attracted an international field in the past and will continue to do so," he said after today's announcement.

"Our vision is to work with Takealot, as well as Cycling South Africa, to achieve our objective of establishing South Africa's equivalent of the Tour Down Under in Australia.

"We lack an international tour and, with our cyclists making big strides on the international scene over the past few years, the timing couldn't be better."

SA's Daryl Impey won the overall title at the Tour Down Under this year and Dannhauser felt that a high-quality Tour of Good Hope would provide a similar opportunity for locally-based cyclists to make their mark.

He believed the Tour of Good Hope was well positioned to capitalise on the partnership, which would see Takealot come on board as title sponsor.

"It already occupies an exclusive slot on the calendar. The week before the Cape Town Cycle Tour is perfect."

Given the date, he said, it would be easy for South African and international riders who were already heading to the Western Cape to add the race to their calendars.

"The unique thing about the Tour of Good Hope is that it allows amateurs to race in teams behind the professionals, with all the excitement and world-class organisation that such a race brings.

"And there are some amazing prizes for them as well," said Dannhauser, who expected a scramble when entries to the limited field opened later this week.

About the partnership, Dannhauser said ASG had enjoyed a fantastic relationship with Takealot over the past few years.

"We already offer some of the best brands and products to local consumers, as do Takealot, and, with this partnership, they look set to become South Africa's biggest online cycling store.

"They are becoming a very visible name in all areas of South African cycling and the support they are giving to the industry is tremendous. We look forward to taking the Tour of Good Hope to the next level with them."

Takealot, he said, was recently voted as one of the country's most trusted brands "so this joining of forces looks like it could add real value to the cycling community".

"We have been business partners for several years and have started working together recently on several strategic cycling projects," said Takealot CEO Kim Reid.

"Our sponsorship of the Tour of Good Hope is the logical next step in the relationship and makes sense given the products, prices and service we can offer together.

"ASG International's reach into global cycling and our undisputed market-leader status in online shopping make this a naturally synergistic partnership which we have no doubt will flourish for many years."

More info at www.tourofgoodhope.co.za

Source: Sport24