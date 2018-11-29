29 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mashaba Vows to Probe Kickback Claims Linked to R1 Billion Fleet Deal

Tagged:

Related Topics

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has rejected claims of wrongdoing in his council - even before the publication of a report by investigative journalism centre amaBhungane.

On Tuesday morning, the mayor released a statement shortly after amaBhungane tweeted that it was going to publish an exposé on how a company which won a R1bn fleet contract in the City of Joburg, paid money to a business linked to EFF leader Julius Malema.

Mashaba said he "noted with great concern a tweet published by [amaBhungane] today".

He added: "I reject any claim that the multi-party government is complicit in any alleged act of [wrongdoing], having demonstrated our track record in investigating claims and acting without fear or favour."

The mayor said the City's Group Forensic and Investigation Services Unit, led by former Hawks Gauteng boss Shadrack Sibiya, would investigate the claims fully.

Mashaba's DA-led coalition received the EFF's backing after the DA failed to secure more than 50% of votes in the 2016 municipal elections, which would have allowed it to govern on its own.

The Black Like Me founder has faced criticism from within his own party. Some members claim he is wont to "pandering" to the red berets.

amaBhungane is expected to publish its investigation through the course of the day.

The exposé will be available in its entirety on News24.

Source: News24

South Africa

SAA Set for Another Bailout From Govt

South African Airways seems to be well on its way to receiving another bailout after the National Assembly approved a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.