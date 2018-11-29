Morocco Swim Trek Kicks Off in Dakhla

Dakhla — The 4th edition of the Morocco Swim Trek, an international open-water swimming event for amateurs and professional swimmers, opened Wednesday in the southern city of Dakhla.

The event, which will run through Dec. 2, 2018, consists of an immersion in the desert, between ocean and dunes of sand, with 4 different heats of swimming.

Over 150 swimmers from several countries are taking part in the competition, a roving race that totalizes a distance of 30 kilometres.

Each day, participants will have to swim a different distance over a different stretch of water, from a new starting line.

The first heat of the Morocco Swim Trek started with a distance of 6.5 KM.