29 November 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco Swim Trek Kicks Off in Dakhla

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dakhla — The 4th edition of the Morocco Swim Trek, an international open-water swimming event for amateurs and professional swimmers, opened Wednesday in the southern city of Dakhla.

The event, which will run through Dec. 2, 2018, consists of an immersion in the desert, between ocean and dunes of sand, with 4 different heats of swimming.

Over 150 swimmers from several countries are taking part in the competition, a roving race that totalizes a distance of 30 kilometres.

Each day, participants will have to swim a different distance over a different stretch of water, from a new starting line.

The first heat of the Morocco Swim Trek started with a distance of 6.5 KM.

Morocco

FIFA Ranking - Morocco Jumps to 40th Spot

Morocco's national football team has moved up by seven spots to the 40th place in the latest FIFA world ranking released… Read more »

Read the original article on MAP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.