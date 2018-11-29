Morocco: Anfgou Military Field Hospital Starts Providing Healthcare Services to Local Population

Anfgou (Province of Midelt) — The field hospital set up, following the high instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, by the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) in Anfgou (province of Midelt) began Tuesday providing healthcare services to local populations.

Colonel Mohamed Menfaa, the hospital's chief medical officer, told MAP that this medical surgical hospital is intended to provide healthcare services and help the region's population face the harsh winter conditions particularly in remote areas.

The hospital's staff includes 18 doctors working in different specialities, in addition to 19 nurses and pharmacists, he said.

Pursuant to the High Instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, Supreme Commander and Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR), the FAR will set up two field hospitals in Ouaouiziret (Azilal province) and Anfgou (Midelt province), the FAR General Staff said last week in a statement.