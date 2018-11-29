Liberia: House Recommends Weeks, Others

Members of the House of Representatives have described as criminal action by former Central Banks of Liberia (CBL), Milton Weeks, current CBL Deputy Governor for Operations, Charles Sirleaf; Joseph Dennis, Adolph Porkpa and others for printing additional 10.5b Liberian dollars banknotes without authorization from the Legislature in accordance with Article 34 (d) of the Liberian Constitution.

According to Article 34 (d) of the Liberian Constitution, " the Legislature shall have the power to levy taxes, duties, imports, exercise and other revenues, to borrow money, issue currency, mint coins, and to make appropriations for the fiscal governance of the Republic, subject to the following qualifications."

According to members of the House of Representatives, the former CBL Executive Governor Weeks and current Deputy Governor for Operations provided contradicting accounts as it relates to the printing of the extra billions in question.

Weeks earlier told the House that they printed the extra money based on his understanding that he was asked by that body to do so, while Sirleaf said the former Pro-Temp of the Liberian Senate, Gbarpolu Senator Armah Jallah and former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf authorized the printing of the additional money, something members of the house said was two contradictions to and as such, it was a total usurpation of their Legislative function.

But after hours of debates, claims and counterclaims over who gave authorization for the printing of the extra billions and where the money is, there was a motion by Nimba County District #5 Representative Samuel Kogar that the action of the individuals involved be described as criminal and all information in their possessions regarding their investigation be processed and presented to President George Weah for prosecuting.

At the same time, as a means of dropping contempt charge against them, they were asked by that Legislative body to publish a letter of apology in four local dailies for four days.

They were slapped with contempt for not appearing on November 26, 2018 with their lawyers to show cause why they should not be held in contempt for not appearing.