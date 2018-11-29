Western Sahara: Saharawi President Brahim Gali Arrives to Mexico

Mexico City — The President of the Republic, Secretary General of the Frente POLISARIO, Mr. Brahim Ghali, will arrived to Mexico City in a working visit to Mexico where he will participate in the investiture ceremony of the President-elect of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador,

The President arrived at 15:35 at the Presidential Hangar where he was received by a delegation headed by Senator Norma Rocío Nahle García, next Secretary of Energy and Sahrawi diplomats accredited in Mexico.

In the sedelines of his visit, the Mexican Senate will hold a meeting on Thursday, November 29 that will be dedicated to bilateral relations between Mexico and the Saharawi Republic, and in which the Saharawi President, Brahim Gali will address a speech before the deputies of the Mexican people on the historical relations between the SADR and Mexico and will address the latest developments of the Saharawi national cause.

The president is accompanied by a delegation composed of Mansur Omar, Delegate Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Latin America, Abdati Breika, Councilor in the Presidency, Ahmed Mulay Ali, Saharawi Ambassador to Mexico and Hawari Ahmed Mouloud, First Secretary of the Saharawi Embassy in Mexico.

- SPS