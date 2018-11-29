Tanzania: TCCIA Embarks On Plan to Improve Water Management

THE Tanzania Chamber for Commerce Industrial and Agriculture (TCCIA) has embarked on 'One Drop, One Product Programme' to improve smarter water-saving agricultural practices and better water management.

TCCIA Dodoma Regional Secretary, Idd Senge said yesterday that the programme was vital for Dodoma Region due to its weather and soil, saying the Central Zone had one rainy season, hence there was a need to have better water management for agricultural activities.

"Each district of Dodoma Region has been endowed with ideal weather and soil for the cultivation of key cash crops. But such rare opportunities have yet to be fully utilised to address challenges facing the agricultural sector," he said.

Mr Senge said TCCIA was in talks with the Tanzania Agriculture Development Bank (TADB) to facilitate the implementation of the 'One Drop, One Product (ODOP)' project in the region.

ODOP focuses on identifying and commercialising key cash crops grown in each district in Dodoma Region and set up processing plants for the cash crops.

Mr Senge pointed out that, as per the plan, the programme would support farmers in all districts to ensure they used high quality seed varieties and applied recommended agronomic methods.

If all goes well, according to him, the plan will also help set up crop processing plants in each district to ensure value addition for the crops and stand a chance of penetrating into the international market.

"TADB support will help farmers engage in best agricultural practices," he added.

He noted that to start with, TCCIA had acquired 2,000 acres in Chemba District for the cultivation of cassava. "The area will be used to grow cassava, but also we want to set up a cassava processing plant to manufacture cassava starch and animal feeds," he said.