Tanzania: More Emphasis Placed On Curbing Maritime Disaste

DEVELOPMENT stakeholders have been challenged to provide support in building more capacities that will make it possible to prepare and manage different disasters that might occur in Lake Victoria in the future The call was made here on Tuesday by Mwanza Regional Commissioner (RC), John Mongela when he received various items and rescue gear worth about 120m/-to be used by rescue missions in the event of maritime accidents.

A list of donated items included 1568 life jackets, eight radio calls, 20 diving suits, 21 fire extinguishers, 21 fire blankets and 21 first aid kits. They will be distributed to Bwiru Secondary school and Nyamagana Primary School in Mwanza and others to Bugusa, Irugwa, Bwisya, Bikiko and Mibungo schools in Ukerewe Island.

They were donated and handed over by the Suleiman Kova Security and Disaster Management Foundation (SUKOS-DMV) in collaboration with the Vodacom Foundation Tanzania, in a new initiative targeting to empower schools, fishing communities and Beach Management Units with disaster preparedness capacity and skills.

"This support has come at a time when our region is still nursing the wounds of the deadly MV Nyerere accident and I call for many other stakeholders to emulate SUKOS-DMV and Vodacom Foundation and assist on building capacities to confront the accidents that might occur today and in the future," said the RC in a statement read on his behalf by the Nyamagana District Commissioner, Dr Phillis Nyimbi.

He commended the initiative by the two institutions to come up with the idea of providing emergency preparedness training to students who are regularly forced to travel by boats in Lake Victoria as they travel to and from schools, courting various risks in the process.

The RC called for beneficiaries of the support to utilize it fully and effectively on the specified purpose of saving lives in case of accidents and not otherwise.

Speaking at the event, the SUKOS-DMV founder, retired Police Commissioner Suleiman Kova and Vodacom Foundation head Rosalyn Mworia, said they felt indebted to provide humanitarian support for the communities in Ukerewe in an attempt to ensure that marine accidents are reduced and preferably avoided altogether.