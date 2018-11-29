29 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Kagiso Woman Arrested After Husband Dies From Scalding Bath Water

A Kagiso woman has been arrested after her husband died from injuries sustained in a hot bath.

Kagiso police arrested the 42-year-old woman on Tuesday.

According to a police statement, the suspect claimed that, on October 3 at about 11:00, she had left her home to buy some groceries at the local mall.

She said her husband had remained behind and took a bath.

At around 16:30 she had returned home and was "surprised to see water protruding [sic] through the kitchen door".

She said she then entered the house and was shocked to see her husband unconscious in the bath.

"The suspect allegedly ran outside and screamed for help. Neighbours responded and found the husband inside the bath with burn injuries.

"They rushed him to the local hospital in a serious condition. He died in hospital after a few days. An inquest docket was opened at Kagiso SAPS," police spokesperson Captain Solomon Sibiya said.

Police investigations revealed that the wife was the prime suspect. A case docket of murder was then opened against her and she was arrested on Wednesday.

"She will appear in the Kagiso Magistrate's Court soon, facing [a charge] of murder," Sibiya said.

