Morocco: Gabonese Pres. to Visit Morocco for Medical Reasons, Foreign Ministry

Rabat — President of Gabonese Republic, H.E. Ali Bongo Ondimba, will spend a medical stay in Morocco for the purpose of rehabilitation and recovery in a hospital in Rabat, said the ministry of foreign affairs.

The decision is in conformity with the wish of H.E. president Bongo, in accord with the constitutional institutions in the Gabonese Republic and in accordance with the opinion of the attending physicians, said the ministry in a statement.

The Kingdom of Morocco and the Gabonese Republic have robust relations of friendship and solidarity, based on the strong and historical ties of fraternity between the two peoples and between the two heads of state, the same source added.