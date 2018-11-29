Malawi: PMPB Proposing Regulations for Traditional Complementary Medicines

Lilongwe — Pharmacy, Medicines and Poisons Board of Malawi (PMPB) in conjunction with other stakeholders, is drafting regulations which will control the selling of Traditional Complementary Medicines (TCM) that have flooded towns and cities in the country.

The Medicines, which are claimed to 'cure' life-threatening diseases such as cancer, High blood pressure, diabetes among other diseases are selling like hot cakes yet their efficacy has not been tested and approved by the PMPB or Ministry of Health.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Wednesday in Lilongwe, Drug Registration Officer for PMPB, Clifford Mwale said the drafting is in progress and once it's done, the draft would be handed in to the relevant authorities for approval.

"PMPB is working tirelessly with Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Health and Population Services to ensure that Regulations for Traditional and Complementary Medicines (TCM) are finalised and published. The drafted TCM Regulations are now being vetted in anticipation for approval as soon as this process is completed," he said.

According to Mwale, PMPB was not able to regulate the selling of traditional medicines in the past as it is outside their jurisdiction because PMPB has regulations that clearly stipulate requirements for registration and advertisement of conventional medicines and they are not interchangeable with regulations for TCM.

He said the TCM dealers in all regions of the country have been briefed on the proposed requirements for registration and advertisement of herbal medicines.

Meanwhile PMPB has been issuing statements in radios and TV's alerting the public on suspension of registration of traditional medicines in controlling the selling of these medicines.

He urged the public to preferably continue dosages issued by medical doctors.

"We are encouraging people not to stop taking conventional medicines for different conditions including HIV in preference of traditional medicines" Mwale recommended.