Malawi: MPLC Has Daunting Task to Achieve Peaceful Elections

Blantyre — Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) believes that Multiparty Liaison Committees (MPLC) in the country have a daunting task to ensure that May 21, 2019 Tripartite Elections are free from violence and conflicts.

MEC Civic Education and Media Chairperson Commissioner, Dr. Moffat Banda made the sentiments Tuesday in Blantyre when he was opening a two day MPLC workshop for members drawn from Nsanje and Chikwawa Districts.

He told the members that elections by their nature are prone to conflicts hence the need to be vigilant and be able to build peace mechanisms within their respective districts.

"Let me say that you have a big task ahead of you to ensure that the election processes are free from conflicts or violence. You are very crucial in making sure that free and fair elections are achieved.

"Therefore, you need to work tirelessly together in trying to build a peaceful environment so that elections should be free from violence and conflicts," Banda advised.

Nsanje District Commissioner, Reinghard Chavula, a participant to the MPLC workshop believed that as members they have a crucial role to resolve conflicts amicably.

He urged fellow members to coordinate well regardless of which political party they are coming from so that conflicts are managed with sober minds.

"We need to work hand in hand so that the election processes are conducted free and fair. This will help in having free and fair elections come May 21," Chavula pointed out.

MEC has been organizing MPLC workshops in all the 28 districts to build the capacity of members in conflict resolution as May 21 elections are getting very close.