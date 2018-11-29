Liberia: Yamaha Conducts Fiber Glass Boats Assessment

A Representative of the Japanese Company, Yamaha, is in Liberia as guest of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority.

The visit of the Yamaha Company Representative is part of efforts geared towards conducting first assessment on the possibilities of manufacturing fiber glass boats in Liberia.

The Fiber Glass Boats are intended to enhance the operations of artisanal fishermen across the nine coastal communities in Liberia.

The Japanese Yamaha Representative Motoki Watanabe who is taken on a tour of fishing communities in Montserrado, Bomi and Cape Mount Counties Tuesday held closed door discussions with NaFAA's Director General Emma Metieh Glassco.

Following their discussions, NaFAA Director Madam disclosed that the Liberian and Japanese governments are on course with the possibilities of potential business investment in Liberia for the manufacturing of fiber glass boat for artisanal fishermen.

It can be recalled in October 2018, Japanese Ambassador accredited to Ghana paid a courtesy call on the Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority Mrs. Emma Metieh Glassco.

Yamah conducts first assessment on the possibilities to manufacture fiber glass boats in Liberia.