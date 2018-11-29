Liberia: VP Taylor in Iceland

Liberia's Vice President, Chief Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor, is in the Iceland Capital, Reykjavik, to participate in the 2018 Women Leaders Global Forum which runs from November 26 to 29.

Vice President Howard-Taylor's attendance of this high level women forum, according to a release from the office of the VP, follows her participation in an international health conference in the Ghanaian Capital, Accra, which focused on sounding a call to action in the fight against Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR).

The conference, the release added, was co-chaired by Vice President Howard-Taylor and her Ghanaian counterpart, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Chief Dr. Howard-Taylor, who is the President of the Liberian Senate, is in Iceland at the head of the Liberian Parliamentary Delegation, comprising Representatives Julie Wiah, Ellen Attoh, and Rustolynn Dennis, to attend this year's WOMEN LEADERS GLOBAL FORUM.

The Women Leaders are convening to Power Together to fashion "IDEAS TO ADVANCE THE WORLD WITH."

They will be busy at work weighing gains made and assessing gaps in a variety of issue areas, spanning gender issues, maternal mortality, world economic outlook, peacemaking and sustenance, digital leapfrogging, technology, as well as poverty alleviation, good governance and transparency, among others.

During this meeting the Liberian Vice President and other Women Leaders will also meet a delegation from the People's Republic of China to discuss enhancing gender matters.

The first female Vice President of Liberia, Chief Dr. Howard-Taylor will enjoy the special honor of making panel presentations at a lineup of key discussion sessions, along with eminent female personalities, among them Jose Manuel Barroso, the former Executive Chairman of Goldman Sacs.

The Liberian Vice President will also participate in a specially arranged Global Leaders Roundtable discussion, to be held in cooperation with the Council of Women World Leaders (CWWL). This will take place in the serene ambiance of the highly symbolic venue of the 1986 Ronald Reagan-Mikhail Gorbachev Meeting which was held to promote peace and put an end to the Cold War.

"PEACE" will be at the heart of the discussions among female leaders gathering in the very same place of the historic meeting between the two leaders of the two global ideological power blocks.

Chief Dr. Howard-Taylor, will also on the margins of the Women political leaders Global Forum, have a closed door meeting with the Vice Prime Minister of Romania An Birchall.

The Women Leaders Global Forum is the platform where women leaders discuss and share ideas and solutions, by getting everyone participating to fully enter the conversation, not merely as an attendee, but an invited leader; someone who can hear what is being said, can add value to and share the passion for the conversation, thus serving as a Conversationist.