28 November 2018

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: U.S. Assistant Secretary On Working Visit Here

US Assistant Secretary for African Affairs, Tibor P. Nagy, has arrived in Addis Ababa for an official visit.

Upon his arrival at Bole International Airport today, he was welcomed by Foreign Affairs State Minister Markos Tekle.

The three-day visit will include engagements focused on the United States relationship with Ethiopia and the sixth annual U.S-African Union High Level Dialogue, according to a statement by USA Embassy in Ethiopia.

Nagy has previously served as U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia from 1999 to 2002 and this is his first visit to Ethiopia since his confirmation on July 23, 2018.

The statement stated that United States remains a committed partner to Ethiopia as it embarks on significant democratic and economic reforms, and looks forward to discussing ways to advance the African Union's vision as articulated by Agenda 2063.

