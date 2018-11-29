South Africa: Impoverished Eastern Cape Scholars Empowered in It

Johannesburg — MORE than 2 220 pupils from the Eastern Cape are to benefit from a provision of information technology (IT) equipment by a leading global IT, consulting and business process services company.

WIPRO has provided the equipment to Zamokuhle Junior Secondary School, situated in the Maloti community, close to Matatiele in the province.

This initiative is part of a larger project with the Industrial Development Corporation's (IDC) Whole School Development Programme.

IDC provided funds towards building the school's infrastructure, including an Early Childhood Development (ECD) center as well as a media center that includes an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory and library.

Wipro provided twenty desktop computers and a few television screens, which will be used for educational and training purposes.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation contributed books for the library.

Vusi Mhlarhi, Finance Director, South Africa, Wipro Limited, said they would continue collaborating with IDC to address the issue of overcrowding and the high educators per child ratio.

"By this we want to ensure that every student has access to learning even in the absence of a teacher," Mhlarhi said.

Tebogo Molefe, Head of Corporate Social Investment (CSI) at the IDC said, "Without the combined efforts of all the partners, this project would not have come to fruition."

Zamokuhle has students from Grade R to Grade 9 and less than 70 teaching staff.

Most of the students come from underprivileged backgrounds.