Ghana: Coalition of NGOs Against Child Trafficking Strategises for 2019.

The Coalition of NGOs Against Child Trafficking (CNACT) on Tuesday held an end of year meeting in Accra, to review their operations for this year, and to strategise for 2019.

The Coalition made up of 24 local and international non-governmental Organisations (NGO's) worked together to support national efforts at ending child trafficking in Ghana.

Mr Leo Ackon, the Focal Person for the Coalition of NGOs, said members have intensified their advocacy to eliminate child trafficking in the country.

He said these efforts led to the rescue of children under bondage, and arrest and prosecution of perpetrators with the help of the police.

Mr Ackon said this year, the coalition met with major stakeholders, including the Police, Immigration Service and ministries to discuss how best to collaborate efforts to fight child trafficking.

He said the coalition had the outstanding challenge of engaging the Ghana Education Service at the district, regional and national levels, to facilitate the re-integration of rescued children into schools.

Mr Ackon called on the police to work with the coalition and arrest and prosecute of people engaging in child trafficking.

He said some parents released their children for trafficking because of poverty, and asked government to support anti child-trafficking campaigns with funds.

Mr Ackon said the coalition has proposed to government to support child trafficking intervention programmes with a seed money of GH¢1 million.