Ghana: Maiden Volta Sports Awards Launched

THE first ever Volta Regional Sports Awards ceremony will be held on December 29, 2018, at the Aborigines Beach Resort in the Keta municipality of the Volta Region.

The collaborative initiative between the Aborigines Sports Promotion and the Volta Regional Sports Authority is intended to reward dedicated sports performers and stakeholders in the region.

Attractive cash and other prizes will be presented to the Sports Personality of the Year, Sports Discipline of the Year, Footballer of the Year, Sports Coach of the Year, Boxer of the Year, Handball Player of the Year, Beach Soccer Player of the Year, Tennis Player of the Year, Sports Journalist of the Year (Print, Radio And Online) and Sports Administrator of the Year.

The full list of nominees for each category will be announced in due course.

Apart from the outlined categories, major sports development partners, Aborigines Sports Promotions and the Volta Regional Sports Authority will also be awarded at the ceremony. The public is expected to have 60 per cent stake in the determination of winners through text messages, with the Awards Planning Committee getting 40 per cent.

The Maiden Volta Sports Awards was launched last Friday by the Regional Sports Director of the National Sports Authority, Mr Kwame Amponfi Jnr, at the Aborigines Beach Resort in Keta.

The Chief Executive Officer of Aborigines Sports Promotions, Mitch Woolams, in a speech read on his behalf, emphasised the relevance of honouring sportsmen and women of the region, hence the awards initiative with the Regional Sports Authority.

He assured of the sustenance of the awards and indicated that challenges of the maiden edition would help improve subsequent ones.

Mr Amponfi Jnr said rewards and sanctions were two critical stimulants of accelerated performance in any given venture and sports were no exception."

"Again, the limited central government funds for the activities of the Authority, which includes rewards like awards, explains my appetite for Progressive Public-Private Partnerships (PPPP) towards achieving laudable goals such as the one at stake."

Mr Amponfi Jnr praised Aborigines Sports Promotions for the holy alliance reached with the Authority for the sustenance of the Volta Sports Awards.

Expected to grace the ceremony are high profile personalities, including the Ag. Director-General of the National Sports Authority; Mr Abdul-Majeed Bawah, the Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the CEO of Aborigines Sports Promotions, Regional Sports Association executives and District Chief Executive Officers.