Ghana: Media 7 Gets Exclusive Content Right for Dogboe-Navarette Fight

Media 7, a giant in satellite and digital broadcasting has secured Exclusive Content Right for Ghana's Isaac Dogboe's WBO super bantamweight title defence against Mexican challenger, Emmanuel Navarette at the Madison Square Garden on December 8.

Consequently, the company has announced plans to partner local television stations to telecast the fight live to audience in Ghana and beyond.

The breakthrough comes as good news to the company after the failure by the television networks in the country to show the previous fights to Ghanaians.

At a press conference to announce the deal yesterday, Dr Kuuku Biney, Chief Executive Officer of Media 7 said with the partnership, Ghanaians and other boxing fans in all over Africa will get the chance to watch the fight.

"Media 7 is a company that is bias with content and would want to share this particular content with the other networks in the country. This is a content every Ghanaian fan would like to watch."

"It is a way to garner support for Dogboe who has done so well to revive the sport in Ghana. With what he has done, he has to get the support of everybody and one of the ways by which we can do this is by bringing everybody on board to watch," he said.

With a platform housing over 25 Satellite and digital channels, he said Media has 7 has come to provide quality viewing content to viewers across Africa and would use the Dogboe-Navarette fight to show its support for sports in the country, particularly boxing.

He urged the television stations in the country to take advantage of the opportunity to broadcast the fight live to their respective audience, adding that, Media 7 will be working in collaboration with the Rising Star Africa Promotions, the promoters of Isaac Dogboe and RSTV, an application on android owned by the promoters.

Mr. Ellis Quashigah, International Relations Manager of Team Dogboe said the news of the live broadcast was a pleasant one for boxing fans after finding out tickets for the fight have been sold out with a few left for ringside.

He said unlike the previous fight that saw a few Ghanaian fans at the arena to support the champion, a number of Ghanaians in America will storm the Garden to support Dogboe who he announced will go into the fight as the 'Mexican Assassin.'

"After defeats to Cesar Juarez and Jesse Magdaleno, the appears a long queue of Mexicans that have lined up to try to stop Isaac but Isaac has no problem because he wants to fight only the best.

He hinted that the Ghanaian 'Royal Storm' may move up in weight in April 2019 due to the level of inactivity in the division.

"Isaac finds the division too dull. All the other champions keep talking about fighting Isaac; they make so much noise about how they want to fight him or stop him but when you come with a fight contract, they decline to sign. If he moves up weight, he will encounter some of the hardest and tough boxers to fight.

At the conference, a social media hashtag #NehoMustWin was also lunched to generate support for Dogboe.