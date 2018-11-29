Ghana: Baffoe Not Interested in GFA Presidency

DEPUTY General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Anthony Baffoe, says he is not interested in becoming GFA president for now.

The nation's football governing body presidency has become vacant since Kwesi Nyantakyi stepped down five months ago, following allegations of corruption levelled against him.

In the aftermath of the Anas Number 12 exposé, FIFA and CAF appointed a five-member Normalisation Committee to sanitize the nation's football for six months before a new Ghana FA president can be elected through congress.

Many have called on the former Ghana international who currently works as deputy General Secretary for CAF to consider vying for the GFA president when the Normalisation Committee opens nominations for the position.

However, the former Ghana international says he is comfortable with what he was doing now and has no interest in the GFA position now but indicated he would be happy to see a former footballer to assume the position during an interview on Happy FM.

"People have been asking me when I will be the next GFA president. I am not interested in becoming the next GFA president for now. I don't know where Allah will take me in the next two or three years."

"As at now, I am happy working for CAF . That's not to say that I am turning my back on Ghana but right now, I am not interested in the role."