Ghana: Govt to Construct Dam At Pwalugu to Contain Bagri Spillage

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has hinted of plans by the government to construct a dam at Pwalugu in the Upper East Region to contain the spillage of water from the Badge Dam.

He was particularly worried about the destruction of cashew seedlings on farms by the water this year and said the government was in talks with authorities in Burkina Faso on how best to deal with the spillage.

"President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged us to construct the Pwalugu dam which will help contain the spillage, serve as irrigation source and also be used to generate power and so plans are underway for the construction," the Vice President stated.

Dr. Bawumia was speaking at a durbar of chiefs and people of Nandom in the Nandom district of the Upper West Region to climax the celebration of their Kakube festival over the weekend.

The festival is celebrated annually to mark the end of a farming season and also used to plan the development of the area.

This year's celebration was on the theme, 'Quality education and cultural integration, prerequisite for national development.'

Touching on the theme, the Vice President said it fell in line with the vision of government as the introduction of the free Senior High School (SHS) education was going to empower the youth for development whereas the traditional authorities were expected to play their role in ensuring that these children were culturally disciplined.

"Quality education and cultural upbringing requires leadership and the President is walking the talk, through the provision of social policies such as the Nation Builders' Corp to contribute to the country's economy," he stressed.

He called on parents to support the government in its quest to provide formal education for children in Ghana by ensuring that they studied their lessons well.

The chief of Ko, Naa Domepeeh Gyereh who spoke on behalf of the Nandom Naa, lauded the government for its numerous social policies and said they would support policies which would inure to the general good of Ghanaians.

He announced the establishment of an educational fund to support brilliant but needy children as part of the Kakube celebrations.

For his part the Upper West Regional Minister, Alhaji Alhassan Sulemana, revealed that through the efforts of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) and its counterpart in Burkina, crime had reduced drastically along the Ghana-Burkina border as well as its environs.

"We must commend ourselves for seeing to it that robbery and other such crimes along the border and in border towns have reduced drastically," he stressed.

The minister used the occasion to appeal to chiefs in the region to ensure the continuity of peace in their various traditional areas.

The Member of Parliament for the area, Mr. Ambrose Dery, used the occasion to reward individuals who had contributed immensely to the development of Nandom.

LYDIA DARLINGTON FORDJOUR, NANDOM