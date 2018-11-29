South Africa: Here Are the City of Cape Town's Guidelines for Level 3 Water Usage

The City of Cape Town is expected to lower water restrictions from Level 5 to Level 3 from December 1, it has announced.

This means that Capetonians will be able to use 105 litres a day, each - up from 70 litres a day, Mayor Dan Plato said.

Tariffs will also be lowered. If residents use less than 6 000 litres per month, they can expect to pay 35.5% less.

Information on reduced water and sanitation tariffs can be found here and frequently asked questions about Level 3 restrictions can be found here.

Here are the guidelines that the City has provided for Level 3 water usage:

- Watering with municipal drinking water, using a bucket or watering can, is allowed on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays before 09:00 or after 18:00 for a maximum of one hour per day, per property. Hosepipes or sprinkler systems are not allowed.

- Sports facilities, parks, schools, learning institutions, nurseries, customers involved in agricultural activities, users with historical gardens and customers with special requirements can apply to the Director: Water and Sanitation for exemption from the above.

- No watering/irrigation with municipal drinking water within 48 hours of rainfall, that provides adequate saturation, is allowed.

- The topping up or filling of swimming pools with municipal drinking water is allowed, subject to 1). The pool being covered with a non-permeable solid pool cover when not in use; and 2). The recovery of backwash water and the use of rainwater for pool topping up where practically possible.

- Borehole/wellpoint water must be used efficiently to avoid wastage and evaporation. Borehole/wellpoint water users are strongly encouraged to follow the same watering times applicable to municipal drinking water use detailed above.

- All City borehole and wellpoint users are expected to comply with all National Department of Water and Sanitation regulations pertaining to borehole/wellpoint usage.

- Vehicles, trailers, caravans and boats may be washed with municipal drinking water using a bucket.

- Commercial car washes may use municipal drinking water, subject to industry best practice water conservation norms and the recycling of at least 50% of water used.

- Spray parks may operate subject to their strict management to minimise water use.

- The use of municipal drinking water for ornamental water fountains or water features is prohibited.

- All properties where alternative, non-drinking water resources are used (including rainwater harvesting, greywater, basement water, treated effluent water, spring water and surface water) must display signage to this effect, which is clearly visible from a public thoroughfare.

- No washing or hosing down of hard-surfaced or paved areas with municipal drinking water is allowed. Abattoirs, food processing industries, care facilities, animal shelters and other industries or facilities with special needs (health/safety related only) must apply for exemption.

Restrictions for non-residential users:

- Commercial car wash industries must comply with industry best practice norms regarding water usage per car washed and recycle or reuse a minimum of 50% of water used.

- Informal car washes can only use buckets, not hosepipes.

- Washing vehicles, trailers, caravans and boats with non-drinking water or using waterless products or dry steam cleaning processes is strongly encouraged.

- Spray parks must be strictly managed to minimise water use.

- No new landscaping or sports fields may be established, except if irrigated only with non-drinking water.

- For users supplied with water in terms of special contracts (notarial deeds, water service intermediaries or water service providers) the contract conditions shall apply.

Source: News24