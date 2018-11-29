South Africa: Truck and Car Collide Leaving Five Dead

Five men were killed this afternoon when the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a truck on the R547 between Kinross and Kriel in Mpumalanga.

ER24 paramedics, along with another service, arrived on the scene at 13h28 to find a truck some distance away from the road. A light motor vehicle was found crushed beneath the trailer of the truck.

Upon closer inspection, paramedics found the bodies of five men lying trapped inside the wrecked light motor vehicle.

Unfortunately, all five men had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.

The driver of the truck was assessed and found to have sustained only minor injuries. He was treated and transported by another service to a nearby hospital.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.