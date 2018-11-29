South Africa: Nortje Pays Homage to Mzansi Super League

Cape Town — Cape Town Blitz fast bowler Anrich Nortje has paid tribute to the Mzansi Super League for the opportunity it has given him to showcase his talent to an international audience.

Nortje was forced to withdraw from the competition after the Blitz' abandoned game against the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants due to an ankle injury.

The 25-year-old speedster did enough in the three matches he played to catch the eye of many onlookers, as his blistering pace saw him reach speeds of 150km/h.

"This tournament is great for getting some exposure, it is something we don't get at domestic level and I haven't heard this much of a buzz around myself or any other player," he said.

"Within two weeks, things have changed, so it's really nice to get the exposure and having the matches broadcast all over the world. It's really nice to be in such a wonderful league where people notice you. That's the wonderful thing about this tournament, you don't have to do anything different than what you have been doing but now I feel there are a lot more people noticing you.

"I really look forward to the next few years of the tournament for every youngster coming through to get this exposure. With this tournament, you are playing with international players. To be learning from them, listening to them and to be working with them is something that can't be taken for granted because we don't really get to see the Proteas often.

"It has been an amazing experience to be in that environment," he added.

The Mzansi Super League afforded Nortje the opportunity to play alongside his role model Dale Steyn, and the fast bowler is hopeful of following in Steyn's footsteps.

"My ultimate goal is to play for the Proteas. I can still remember watching Mornantau Hayward, who is also from Uitenhage. Obviously, now I got to play with my role model Dale Steyn.

"It's definitely something I am working hard to try to achieve. Hopefully, it is something I can achieve in the next few years and I can't wait for the day to come where I can sing the national anthem and wear the green and gold - any format would be a dream come true," he stated.

Cape Town Blitz head coach Ashwell Prince believes the seamer has a bright future ahead of him.

"He is definitely one for the future for the Proteas and I have no doubt he will go on to play successfully at Test match level," Prince said.

Source: Sport24