Mozambique: Defence Must Be Fit for Future Challenges - Nyusi

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday urged the Defence Ministry to consolidate the organisational and operational structure of the armed forces and of the various ministry bodies so as to ensure that they are in a fit condition to meet current and future challenges, face new threats and protect the economic development of tbhe country.

Speaking at the closing session of a meeting of the Coordinating Council of the Defence Ministry, Nyusi called for an in-depth study of the threats to territorial integrity and national sovereignty and their dynamics, in order to prevent or mitigate their impact on the strategic and operational environment facing the military.

He warned that the abundance of strategic resources, the advent of information and communication technologies, and the mobility of people and goods are generating risks and threats. Deeper knowledge was required in ordder to find appropriate measures to com bat these threats.

The defence of infrastructures that are critical for the Mozambican economy was a fundamental task, said Nyusi. The military had the responsibility of defending and protecting them. Those infrastructures were key to the country's development over the 2015-2035 period.

The President urged his audience to improve "the conceptual, legal and regulatory edifice of the defence sector, and particularly of the Mozambican armed forces (FADM)". This would involve "bringing the internal regulations of FADM doctrine into line with new realities".

The training of defence cadres, he added, played a fundamental role in sustaining the structure of the sector, and so should be stepped up. He urged participants at the meeting to ensure that the defence education and training institutions seek out practical solutions to the challenges of the sector.

Nyusi also insisted on more effort from the social services of the defence ministry in order to attract more members. "You should actively develop concrete initiatives that provide social security and well being, particularly when your members are reservists or have retired".

Without such initiatives, the social services would be nothing more than "a theoretical institution, or mere expressions of good will".