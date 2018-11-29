Mozambique: One Dead in New Terrorist Attack

Maputo — A terrorist group on Tuesday night attacked the village of Nacotuco, in Macomia district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, killing one person and injuring another, reports Thursday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax".

According to the paper's sources, before the raiders left the village, they set a motorbike and a pick-up truck on fire.

This s the second attack on Macotuco by terrorist groups believed to be Islamic fundamentalists. The first attack was in June.

Embarassingly for the police, this latest attack occurred just hours after Inacio Dina, the spokesperson for the General Command of the police had assured reporters that the security situation in Cabo Delgado was under control.

He even denied there had been an attack against the village of Chicuaia Velha, in Nangade district last Thursday, despite credible reports from local people that 12 people had been killed and over 40 houses burnt down. Dina refused to confirm or deny this death toll.

So far this month, over 20 people have been killed in attacks attributed to the fundamentalist group, known locally as "Al Shabaab" (although they have no clear connection to the Somali terrorist group of that name).

The group apparently calls itself Ahlu Sunna Wa-Jama. It has been waging a low level insurgency in parts of Cabo Delgado since October 2017.