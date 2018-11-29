South Africa: KZN Man Shot Dead After Withdrawing Cash to Buy Building Material

A man was shot dead at a shopping centre in KwaMashu, north of Durban - just after he withdrew a large sum of money to buy building material, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Thursday.

Lungelo Hadebe, 46, died at the scene at Bridge City Shopping Centre at about 14:50 on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said three armed men also assaulted Hadebe's sister before they robbed them of their cash.

Hadebe was seated in the passenger seat while his sister sat in the driver's seat when the armed men accosted them in a parking lot. They had just left the shopping centre.

"The suspects fatally shot Hadebe and also assaulted his sister before robbing them of cash. The suspects fled the scene on foot," said Gwala.

Hadebe's sister was taken to hospital for medical treatment, Gwala said.

Gwala denied social media rumours that the Hadebes had just withdrawn stokvel money when the incident occurred.

"They had withdrawn a large sum of money for building purposes," she said.

She said the suspects randomly opened fire as they fled, "wounding three victims who were seated in their vehicle".

"They sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital for medical attention. Charges of attempted murder, murder and robbery were opened at KwaMashu police station for investigation," she added.

Source: News24